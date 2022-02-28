The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 5.03am
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher celebrate with the Carabao Cup trophy (Nick Potts/PA)

Caoimhin Kelleher won the battle of the second-choice goalkeepers as Liverpool took a record ninth League Cup following an incredible shoot-out.

Kelleher scored the decisive kick with Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga – sent on specifically for the penalties – blazing over as the spot-kicks finished 11-10.

In the Premier League, Marcelo Biesla was sacked as Leeds manager following his side’s 4-0 home defeat to Tottenham, while Christian Eriksen made his Brentford debut eight months after his cardiac arrest at last summer’s European Championships.

Elsewhere, England edged out a spirited Wales at Twickenham in their Six Nations clash, with France beating Scotland to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Caoimhin Kelleher scores the decisive penalty as Liverpool won the Carabao Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool celebrate after beating Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup
Liverpool celebrate after Kelleher’s attempt finds the back of the net  (Nick Potts/PA)
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Elland Road
Marcelo Bielsa takes charge of his final match as Leeds manager – a 4-0 home defeat against Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Christian Eriksen was given a standing ovation after making his debut for Brentford - eight months on from his cardiac arrest at the European Championships
Christian Eriksen was given a standing ovation after making his debut for Brentford – eight months on from his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed in Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Watford
Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed in Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Watford at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City players show their support for Ukraine ahead of their clash against Everton
Manchester City players show their support for Ukraine ahead of their clash against Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George watched England beat Wales at Twickenham on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kieran Hardy forces his way over the try line in Wales' narrow defeat to England
Kieran Hardy forces his way over the try line in Wales’ narrow defeat (Adam Davy/PA)
France players celebrate after beating Scotland to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive
France players celebrate after beating Scotland to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive (Jane Barlow/PA)
Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall fall to the ground in their junior welterweight bout at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow (Steve Welsh)
Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall fall to the ground in their junior welterweight bout at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow (Steve Welsh)
Rafael Nadal celebrates after he beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the Mexican Open final
Rafael Nadal celebrates after he beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the Mexican Open final (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)
Lewis Hamilton (right) and Carlos Sainz in action during Formula One's pre-season test at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya
Lewis Hamilton (right) and Carlos Sainz in action during Formula One’s pre-season test at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya (Bradley Collyer/PA)

