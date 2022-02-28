Football rumours: Tottenham and Newcastle battling to sign Sven Botman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Tottenham and Newcastle battling to sign Sven Botman

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 7.16am
Sven Botman has been linked with a Premier League move (John Walton/PA)
Sven Botman has been linked with a Premier League move (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham are reportedly on a mission to beat Newcastle to the signing of Lille defender Sven Botman. The Daily Star says the move is driven by the club’s desire to appease manager Antonio Conte, following a disappointing January transfer window in which the Italian was handed just two additions.

The Sun reports the pursuit of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has boiled down to a two-horse race between Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The 25-year-old looks set to depart Chelsea at the end of the season, with claims Christensen has made the decision to move on from Stamford Bridge.

Andreas Christensen claps the fans
Andreas Christensen is reportedly leaving Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

Dimitris Giannoulis is a summer loan target for both Real Sociedad and Atalanta, according to Norfolk Live. The Norwich defender has fallen behind on-loan Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams in Dean Smith’s side, leading to the interest from Europe.

The Sun also says Manchester City and Chelsea are set to battle it out for 15-year-old West Brom wonderkid Jamaldeen Jimoh.

Franck Kessie: Spanish outlet Sport says Barcelona are closing in on a free transfer for the AC Milan midfielder.

Franck Kessie in action
Franck Kessie, left, could be heading to Spain (Martin Rickett/PA)

Goncalo Inacio: The Sporting defender is expected to extend his contract until 2026, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

