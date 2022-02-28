Andy Farrell urges Ireland to step it up as he braces for England onslaught

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Farrell urges Ireland to step it up as he braces for England onslaught

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 1.04pm
Andy Farrell is yet to win at Twickenham as Ireland head coach (Brian Lawless/PA)
Andy Farrell is yet to win at Twickenham as Ireland head coach (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is braced for a full-throttle Twickenham showdown with England and acknowledges his side must improve.

The long-standing rivals each retain hope of overhauling pacesetters France in the battle for Guinness Six Nations glory on the back of weekend wins.

Ireland had the luxury of a two-man advantage for an hour of Sunday’s emphatic 57-6 victory over Italy, while Eddie Jones’ men survived a late scare in defeating Wales 23-19 the previous day.

Farrell – who was impressed by the English display against the reigning champions – believes both camps have much to consider ahead of attempting to keep their respective title hopes alive in a pivotal round-four clash.

“We know that they’re going to come hard at us,” he said of England.

“Italy came hard off the line at times and we weren’t composed enough, so we need to be a little bit more accurate there.

“We know that they like to kick the ball for territory a lot, the same as what they’ve done for the last couple of seasons.

Ireland scored nine tries against depleted Italy (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland scored nine tries against depleted Italy (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I thought they were good (against Wales). I thought in the first half they were very dominant as far as territory is concerned and they kept the scoreboard ticking over.

“They thoroughly deserved their half-time lead and I suppose there will be plenty for them to ponder on in the next couple of weeks, the same as ourselves.”

Ireland and England have each registered two wins and a loss so far, with the former higher in the standings courtesy of an additional bonus point.

Farrell’s men eventually ran in nine tries against the depleted Italians, who were reduced to 13 men in just the 19th minute due to a dubious law.

Ireland face a pivotal round-four clash with Eddie Jones' England (Adam Davy/PA)
Ireland face a pivotal round-four clash with Eddie Jones’ England (Adam Davy/PA)

The loss of Gianmarco Lucchesi and replacement hooker Hame Faiva to injury and a red card respectively led to uncontested scrums in Dublin and necessitated the removal of an additional player.

Toa Halafihi was the man sacrificed, while a late yellow card for Braam Steyn meant the Azzurri completed the match with just 12 players.

Despite being satisfied with a substantial boost to his team’s points difference, Farrell felt the performance could have been more convincing.

“It took us a while just to calm down and see the game for what it is,” said the Englishman, whose side finish the tournament at home to Scotland.

“We thought there was space everywhere and we were making poor decisions on the back of that.

“We’re talking about us but at the end of the day we said to the players that 57-6, we’d have certainly taken that before the game.

“It puts us in a good position now as far as the points difference is concerned, now onto the next two matches that we need to win to be in contention for winning the competition.”

A brace apiece for debutant Michael Lowry and James Lowe, plus further scores from Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park, Peter O’Mahony, Ryan Baird and Kieran Treadwell did the damage against the Azzurri.

Andrew Porter, left, sustained an ankle problem against Italy (Brian Lawless/PA)
Andrew Porter, left, sustained an ankle problem against Italy (Brian Lawless/PA)

Carbery also added two of his five conversion attempts, while substitute Johnny Sexton was flawless with his four.

Ireland go into the second two-week break of the championship with a couple of injury issues sustained against Italy.

Prop Andrew Porter, who was substituted just after half-time, is nursing an ankle strain and centre Robbie Henshaw is undergoing a head injury assessment.

“He went over on his ankle slightly,” Farrell said of Porter. “He was running it off and he would have been able to carry on but we thought we’d get him off at that stage.”

