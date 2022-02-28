Dean Hoyle to retake control at Huddersfield after Phil Hodgkinson steps down

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson has stepped down as a director of the club to concentrate on his other business interests, with former owner Dean Hoyle set to retake control of the Terriers.

Hodgkinson replaced Hoyle as chairman in July 2019 in the wake of Town’s relegation from the Premier League and took a 75 per cent controlling stake, with Hoyle retaining the remaining 25 per cent.

When he took over, Hodgkinson’s company, PURE Sports Consultancy Limited, already had links with Huddersfield as one of the club’s sponsors.

He has now decided to leave his role at the John Smith’s Stadium and fellow lifetime Town fan Hoyle is in talks to purchase the shares held by PURE Sports.

Hoyle joined the Huddersfield board in April 2008 before taking over as chairman and majority shareholder the following summer, and during his tenure Town were promoted to the Championship in 2012 and then to the Premier League in 2017 – their first time in the fop flight since 1972.

A club statement read: “The club can today confirm that Phil Hodgkinson has decided to step down as a director of Huddersfield Town in order to focus on his other business interests.

“At the same time Dean Hoyle and PURE Sports Consultancy Limited (owned by Phil Hodgkinson) are in discussions for Dean to re-acquire the shares held by PURE Sports in HTAFC.

“Completion of any agreement to acquire these shares will be subject to agreement, and the required third-party consents, including from the EFL.”

Huddersfield are third in the Sky Bet Championship, two points off the automatic promotion places, following a 15-match unbeaten run.