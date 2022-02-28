Patrick Vieira will not look back as Palace bid to go forward in FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patrick Vieira will not look back as Palace bid to go forward in FA Cup

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 2.24pm
Patrick Vieira won the FA Cup five times as a player (Nick Potts/PA)
Patrick Vieira won the FA Cup five times as a player (Nick Potts/PA)

Patrick Vieira will not draw on past FA Cup glories to motivate his Crystal Palace players ahead of their fifth-round tie against Stoke.

Vieira is one of the competition’s most successful players – winning on four occasions with Arsenal and once during his short spell at Manchester City.

He is also bidding to become only the 16th person to win the FA Cup as a player and manager, and the first since Gianluca Vialli did so as Chelsea boss in 2000.

But speaking prior to Palace’s home clash against Championship side Stoke on Tuesday night, Vieira said: “I never talk about my past in general.

“As a manager you just want to do well in every competition and if you win the FA Cup it would be a dream come true.

“But there is a long way to go and we have an important and difficult game against Stoke.

“They have done really well in the competition, they have nothing to lose, and when you look at their starting 11 they have players with Premier League experience so we will have to be at our best to win the tie.”

Vieira, 45, won the cup in his second season as an Arsenal player in 1998 before further triumphs in 2002 and 2003.

He struck the decisive penalty in a shoot-out against Manchester United in 2005 – his final kick for Arsene Wenger’s side before moving to Juventus.
In 2011, he came on as a 90th minute substitute in City’s 1-0 victory against Stoke.

“I will always remember the first and last FA Cups with Arsenal and the one with City,” he added.

“The first time with Arsenal, I really got to know the love and the passion of the FA Cup from the fans, and the last kick I had with Arsenal – after spending nine years there – to win the FA Cup was special.

“I was stopping my playing career at City when they won the Cup. It was a time when they were really building a strong team and to be part of that group was a good memory for me.”

Eleventh in the Premier League, Vieira’s Palace could be seen as a dark horse to win the competition.

He added: “We want to go as far as we can. The tie is at home and a home tie is massively important.

“There are no easy games in the Cup and we have to be ready mentally and approach that game with the same type of intensity as our last game in the Premier League.

“What we want is to compete, win games and build confidence and momentum and we want to go to the next round and that is why we will compete at our best to try and win the game.”

