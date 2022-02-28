Wycombe to assess Curtis Thompson and Ryan Tafazolli ahead of Cambridge clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wycombe to assess Curtis Thompson and Ryan Tafazolli ahead of Cambridge clash

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 2.36pm
Wycombe’s Curtis Thompson is a doubt with a knee injury (Leila Coker/PA)
Wycombe’s Curtis Thompson is a doubt with a knee injury (Leila Coker/PA)

Wycombe will check on Ryan Tafazolli and Curtis Thompson ahead of their League One clash with Cambridge.

Defender Tafazolli has missed the last two matches after picking up an injury in the warm-up prior to last week’s defeat by Wigan while midfielder Thompson sustained a knee problem in the previous outing against Cheltenham.

Jack Grimmer needed treatment for a head injury in Saturday’s defeat by Accrington but was able to continue, while Dominic Gape will hope to keep his place after making his first start since November.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth must decide whether to make further changes after a run of seven games without a win.

Harvey Knibbs could make the Cambridge squad.

The forward has missed the last two games but is touch and go for a swift return.

Joe Ironside is closing in on a return from the ankle injury he suffered last month but this match is likely to come too soon.

Brighton loanee Jensen Weir remains with his parent club as he continues to struggle with a knee problem and Cambridge are increasingly pessimistic about his chances of returning.

