Grant McCann says Peterborough have ‘nothing to be scared of’ against Man City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Grant McCann says Peterborough have ‘nothing to be scared of’ against Man City

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 2.49pm
Grant McCann returned to the role of Peterborough boss just last week (Richard Sellers/PA)
Grant McCann returned to the role of Peterborough boss just last week (Richard Sellers/PA)

Peterborough boss Grant McCann has told his players they have no need to fear Manchester City when the sides meet in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola takes his Premier League champions to the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday night for a tie which will see the visitors odds-on favourites to advance.

Posh are currently languishing at the foot of the Sky Bet Championship, with McCann appointed last week for his second stint in the dugout.

While his first game back in charge saw his previous employers Hull leave with a 3-0 victory, McCann wants his players to feel they can enjoy themselves as they host City in front of the cameras.

“It is first and foremost going to be a really, really difficult game,” he said.

“We’re playing against one of the best teams in the world at the moment. So, all we can do is go and look forward to it, the boys are excited about it.

“I take myself back to when I was playing. It’s one of these games you think: ‘Well, it’s an opportunity to go and show everyone’.

“The games on TV, it’s going to show people what we are about, what you’re about as footballers – there’s nothing to be scared of, really.

“Yes, they are one of the best teams in the world but they should just go and embrace it. No one from the outside looking in will give us any sort of hope of winning the game.

“So the boys need to embrace it, go and play with a smile on their face and see what happens.”

McCann has never met Guardiola but admits he will be looking forward to picking the brains of the City boss if given the chance.

While dreams of a cup upset seem remote, McCann is also refusing to let his mind wander the other way and envisage what a damaging, heavy defeat could do for morale in the battle against relegation.

“We can’t think like that,” he added. “We just think of how can we be as positive as we can be going into the game?

“We’re under no illusions what we’re playing against, we’re very clear on that, we’ve got to let the boys go and embrace it. And go and meet the challenge head on.

“In terms of the result, that’s not something I’m looking at thinking: ‘what if this happens?’”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier