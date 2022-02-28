Freddie Sears could be restored to Colchester XI to face Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Freddie Sears could be restored to Colchester XI to face Leyton Orient

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 3.47pm
Freddie Sears is likely to return in midweek (Adam Davy/PA)
Freddie Sears is likely to return in midweek (Adam Davy/PA)

Colchester’s leading scorer Freddie Sears could come back into the starting line-up as they prepare to face struggling Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old striker was named on the bench for Saturday’s visit of Oldham but, having come on at half-time to help his side battle back to earn a 1-1 draw, he could make a return against Orient.

Sears replaced John Akinde at the break for tactical reasons against the Latics and it could be that Akinde will have to make do with a replacement’s role this time.

Defender Ryan Clampin is still sidelined with a knee issue but Brendan Wiredu and Myles Kenlock could be pushing for more involvement after being among the substitutes at the weekend.

Orient will be without Theo Archibald for their trip to the JobServe Community Stadium as they look to end a 12-match winless run in all competitions.

The 23-year-old winger was sent off in the U’s 1-0 loss to Carlisle after receiving two yellow cards and is suspended.

Frank Nouble is ineligible to face his former club and will not play any part.

Fellow forward Paul Smyth remains out as he continues to recover from a collapsed lung.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]