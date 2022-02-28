No new worries for Shrewsbury but Josh Vela still banned against Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

No new worries for Shrewsbury but Josh Vela still banned against Rotherham

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 3.56pm
Josh Vela remains suspended (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Josh Vela remains suspended (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill said his side have no fresh injuries for the visit of League One leaders Rotherham.

The Shrews came through their 2-0 win at Burton on Saturday unscathed and Cotterill said the squad is feeling fresh after what was a first victory since January 2.

Josh Vela serves the second of a three-match ban a while fellow midfielder David Davis is unlikely to play again this season after damaging ankle ligaments in the same game.

Veteran Shaun Whalley is nearing a return after four months out with a thigh injury.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has promised changes for the trip.

Warne said his side looked “leggy” in their 1-0 win at Plymouth on Saturday and that means the likes of Jamie Lindsay, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Josh Kayode and Richard Wood will be hoping for a start.

Will Grigg is out for the season having had an operation on his hamstring injury, while Mickel Miller also has a hamstring injury.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green could be involved having returned to training following a hamstring issue of his own.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier