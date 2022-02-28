Grant McCann to name much-changed Peterborough side for Manchester City cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Grant McCann to name much-changed Peterborough side for Manchester City cup tie

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 3.57pm
Grant McCann takes charge of Peterborough as Manchester City visit in the FA Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)
Grant McCann takes charge of Peterborough as Manchester City visit in the FA Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)

Peterborough boss Grant McCann has hinted he will make changes to his side for their FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Manchester City.

McCann returned for a second stint in charge of Posh last week but was unable to prevent them losing 3-0 at home to Hull on Saturday.

While he has no fresh injury concerns following the defeat, the quick turnaround means he is likely to shuffle his pack.

Dan Butler (ankle), Mark Beevers and Jack Taylor (both hamstring) remain sidelined.

Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to feature for City.

The full-back has indicated to manager Pep Guardiola he is willing to play despite being affected by the situation in his homeland.

Second-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who regularly features in cup games, is out with a shoulder problem.

Guardiola will now decide whether to stick with usual number one Ederson or bring in veteran Scott Carson.

