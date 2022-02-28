Lee Gregory could be back to bolster Sheffield Wednesday for visit of Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lee Gregory could be back to bolster Sheffield Wednesday for visit of Burton

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 4.18pm
Lee Gregory could feature for Sheffield Wednesday against Burton (PA)
Lee Gregory could feature for Sheffield Wednesday against Burton (PA)

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory could return for the Sky Bet League One clash with Burton.

Gregory has been missing since the 3-2 defeat at Oxford on January 22 but is closing in on a full recovery.

Chey Dunkley and Dominic Iorfa should be back in contention soon following spells in the treatment room.

“We are in the top six and that is the aim. We are looking up, not down,” said boss Darren Moore, who has nine players out through injury.

Burton are picking from a position of strength as they look to improve a run of one win from seven matches.

Assistant manager Dino Maamria has revealed that no fresh injuries occurred during the 2-0 home defeat by Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Ciaran Gilligan is the only player unavailable and he faces another two weeks out with a hamstring issue.

“Sheffield Wednesday are a very good team. They are a Championship-standard team playing in League One,” Maamria said.

