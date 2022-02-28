Bristol Rovers will be hoping Sam Finley is available for Barrow clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Bristol Rovers will be hoping Sam Finley is available for Barrow clash

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 4.24pm
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has doubts over a couple of players due to illness (Nick Potts/PA)
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has doubts over a couple of players due to illness (Nick Potts/PA)

Bristol Rovers will be hoping Sam Finley is available for Tuesday’s visit of Barrow.

The midfielder came off at half-time during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Exeter having been suffering with a viral infection leading into the game.

Nick Anderton was an unused substitute having had the same illness but should also be in contention.

Jon Nolan is in full training and could be in line to make his debut for the Pirates but Josh Grant and Alfie Kilgour are out.

Barrow remain just above the League Two relegation zone after back-to-back goalless draws.

Manager Mark Cooper will again watch from the stands after he was handed an eight-game touchline ban.

The visitors will also be without Aaron Amadi-Holloway, who serves the second of a three-match suspension having been sent off against Stevenage.

Josh Gordon returned from a calf injury to start the stalemate with Harrogate last time out and will be hoping to keep his place.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier