Wigan boss Leam Richardson to check on fitness doubts ahead of Fleetwood visit

Wigan manager Leam Richardson will check on his squad ahead of the visit of Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One.

Richardson suggested some some of his players may have picked up knocks in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat by Sunderland.

Key midfielder Jordan Cousins remains on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

Tom Pearce, Scott Smith and Thelo Aasgaard are also on the sidelines.

Fleetwood will check on winger Anthony Pilkington after he was forced off in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Portsmouth.

Pilkington, who had scored his side’s opening goal, lasted just 23 minutes before being substituted with an impact injury.

Striker Joe Garner could again be involved after returning as a late substitute at the weekend following a three-month lay-off with a shoulder injury.

Daniel Batty, Brad Halliday, Darnell Johnson, Josh Harrop, Jordan Rossiter, Ged Garner and Harrison Holgate remain on the sidelines.