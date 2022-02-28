Aramide Oteh doubtful for Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Aramide Oteh doubtful for Crawley

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 4.44pm
Aramide Oteh, right, is likely to miss out in midweek (Martin Rickett/PA)
Aramide Oteh, right, is likely to miss out in midweek (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aramide Oteh is likely to miss Crawley’s clash with Oldham on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old striker was replaced in the 15th minute of their 2-1 victory over Forest Green on Saturday with an injury and is yet to be known how severe it is.

Ashley Nadesan replaced Oteh in that game and scored, and he could step in from the off in midweek.

James Tilley could come back into the fold after he missed the game against Forest Green with a head injury.

Oldham will again be without midfielder Dylan Bahamboula for their trip south.

The 26-year-old will serve the last of his three-match ban after being sent off against Newport earlier this month.

Junior Luamba is still nursing a hamstring injury and will not play any part.

The Latics are still unbeaten since John Sheridan returned to the club as manager and will look to stretch that run to seven games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]