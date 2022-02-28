Arsenal announce record loss of more than £100million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal announce record loss of more than £100million

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 5.24pm
Arsenal have recorded record losses (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal have announced a record loss of more than £100million for the year ended May 31, 2021 – attributing the majority to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

After losses of less than £50million the previous year, Arsenal posted post-tax losses of £107.3million in their latest financial statement – the biggest in the club’s history.

As much as £85million of that was put down to the adverse effect of Covid as the club played just two games in front of a crowd at the Emirates Stadium during the 2020-21 season – with coronavirus measures preventing live attendances for much of the campaign.

“The results for the financial year have been materially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the majority of matches for the 2020/21 season to be played behind closed doors,” a club statement accompanying the latest figures read.

“For matches played behind closed doors there was a complete loss of ticket (and other matchday) revenue.

“Despite playing 31 home matches (23 Premier League, including four fixtures deferred consequent to the 2019/20 season suspension, six UEFA Europa League and two domestic cup ties) only two of these games were played with any fans present. As a result, matchday revenue fell by some £75 million to £3.8 million.”

Arsenal’s first-team squad agreed to a voluntary pay-cut of 12.5 per cent during the pandemic, offsetting the club’s outlay of wages which came in at £244million.

Redundancies – 55 in total – and restructuring during that time also saw the club incur exceptional costs of £6.7million.

The total profit on player sales earned the club just £11.8million as the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Mesut Ozil – the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history – negotiated the termination of their contracts to move elsewhere.

The financial figures were released just hours after Arsenal announced an increase in ticket prices for the 2022/23 season.

A first stadium-wide increase in eight years will see supporters pay an extra four per cent to watch the Gunners next year.

“We recognise that no one welcomes price increases, and this decision has not been taken lightly,” a club statement read.

“Ultimately in the face of continued rising costs, we need to continue to drive growth in all our revenue streams – including matchday – as part of our aim to return our finances to a break-even position in the medium-term.”

