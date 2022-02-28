Newport without Robbie Willmott for clash with leaders Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newport without Robbie Willmott for clash with leaders Forest Green

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 5.24pm
Robbie Willmott faces a spell on the sidelines (Nick Potts/PA)
Robbie Willmott faces a spell on the sidelines (Nick Potts/PA)

Newport will be without midfielder Robbie Willmott for the clash with Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green at Rodney Parade.

Willmott was forced off in the first half of the victory over Tranmere and now faces an extended lay-off with a calf problem.

On-loan Coventry defender Josh Pask and striker Courtney Baker-Richardson are already out until at least April due to hamstring injuries.

And defender Priestley Farquharson’s season is over as he is set to go under the knife for a knee problem.

Forest Green will be looking to get back into the win column after suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

The 2-1 defeat at Crawley came hot on the heels of a 1-0 loss to Walsall but Rovers remain 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Defender Jordan Moore-Taylor had only been training lightly but he came through the game with Crawley.

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards has no other problems to deal with.

