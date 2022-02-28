Steve Bruce accuses his players of failing to meet the expectations at West Brom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Brom manager Steve Bruce accused his players of failing to meet the expectations of the club and supporters after a 2-0 home defeat to Swansea.

Supporters chanted “You’re not fit to wear the shirt” after Swansea’s second goal went in.

The result left the Baggies with one win in 12 Championship games, one point from a possible 21 and one goal in 10-and-a-half hours of football.

“I’ve only been here a month and I haven’t seen enough of the so-called big players and good players,” said Bruce.

“That’s the brutal truth and at the moment, we’re struggling. It’s plain for everyone to see and confidence is so low, but with expectations and big players, you’ve got to be able to handle that. At the moment, we can’t.

“A lot of the players have been here a lot of years, so they should be able to handle it better and meet the demands of what’s being asked.”

Bruce admitted he read the riot act to the players afterwards.

“There were a few home truths spoken,” he said. “The reason I came here was because you look at the squad and everyone tells me what a good squad we’ve got.”

Defeat left Albion eight points outside the play-off places with 12 games left.

Bruce, who is in the grip of his worst start as a manager, admitted hopes of finishing in the top six are all-but gone.

“It’s going to be very difficult now. We needed to win tonight and give ourselves something on Saturday so it’s going to be a long, difficult challenge now,” he added.

Swansea’s goals came in the space of six minutes – after West Brom’s Callum Robinson hit the woodwork for a second time.

The Swans took the lead with a counter attack in the 79th minute.

Substitute Olivier Ntcham ran at Semi Ajayi before crossing through the defender’s legs and Joel Piroe drilled home from 10 yards.

Swansea made it 2-0 in the 84th minute when the unmarked Cyrus Christie drove home an angled shot off goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin praised the application of his players.

“I am really pleased for the players and very proud. We have worked so hard,” he said.

“Without the courage and the character to transfer that work onto the pitch, the work means nothing.

“I know West Brom are on a difficult run but they possess some brilliant players and have a very talented squad and we limited them to one shot on target and we scored two and maybe could have had a couple more.

“The physicality and aggression to fight and compete was everything you need, even more so when you play this way.”

Martin reserved special praise for Piroe.

“He has a huge future in the game and hopefully we get the chance to work with him for a long time and can improve him and develop him,” he added.