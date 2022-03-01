Football rumours: Man Utd’s Victor Osimhen interest wanes due to lofty price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Man Utd’s Victor Osimhen interest wanes due to lofty price tag

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 7.17am
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has been linked to Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
What the papers say

Victor Osimhen‘s lofty price tag could be too big of a mountain to climb in Manchester United’s pursuit of the Napoli striker. The Daily Star says United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has identified the 23-year-old as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo or Edinson Cavani, with both weighing up leaving Old Trafford in the summer. However, Napoli are believed to value the forward at £100m – well above the amount United would be willing to spend.

The Sun, via Record, reports United are also stepping up their interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha, with Red Devils bosses sending scouts to watch the 26-year-old eight times this season.

United bosses are keen on Sporting Lisbon’s Joao Palhinha (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal have been handed a window to land Lille defender Jonathan David, according to the Daily Express. Citing Sky Germany, the paper says David is determined to move on from the French club at the end of the season, giving the Gunners a perfect incentive to make a move.

Ryan Yates and Nottingham Forest have commenced contract talks, the Daily Mirror says. Forest are believed to be intent on tying the in-form midfielder, 24, down on a new three-year deal.

Players to watch

Inter Miami are determined to sign Lionel Messi (Tim Goode/PA)

Lionel Messi: The Miami Herald reports David Beckham’s Inter Miami are willing to do everything they can to sign the Argentina striker, should he look to leave Paris St Germain.

Sergio Ramos: Staying with Paris St Germain, LA Galaxy are interested in making a move for the 35-year-old defender.

