Ryan Hall rewarded for Hull KR performances with England squad return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ryan Hall rewarded for Hull KR performances with England squad return

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 11.15am
Hull Kingston Rovers’ Ryan Hall during the Betfred Super League match at Hull College Craven Park, Hull. Picture date: Friday August 13, 2021.
Hull Kingston Rovers’ Ryan Hall during the Betfred Super League match at Hull College Craven Park, Hull. Picture date: Friday August 13, 2021.

Veteran winger Ryan Hall has earned an England recall, alongside seven uncapped players.

Hall, 34, is named in coach Shaun Wane’s 30-strong squad for his first training session of 2022 ahead of the mid-season game against the Combined Nations All Stars and the delayed World Cup in the autumn.

The former Leeds favourite, now enjoying a new lease of life with Hull KR, made the last of his 38 England appearances against New Zealand in Denver in 2018 when he scored his 35th try in a 36-18 victory.

Shaun Wane File Photo
England head coach Shaun Wane says the door remains open to players not named in his latest squad (PA Images/Anthony Devlin)

The new faces are the St Helens trio of Lewis Dodd, Matty Lees and Jack Welsby, Wigan’s London-born second rower Kai Pearce-Paul and his team-mate Liam Marshall, Leeds centre Harry Newman and Huddersfield centre Jake Wardle.

No NRL-based players have been included in Wane’s squad, which will come together for the first time at Headingley on Tuesday, March 15, to begin preparations for the All Stars fixture on the weekend of June 17-19.

Further training sessions will take place in April, May, July and August in the build-up for England’s warm-up match against Fiji at Rochdale on Friday, October 7, and their opening World Cup fixture with Samoa in Newcastle eight days later.

St Helens v Wakefield Trinity – Betfred Super League – Totally Wicked Stadium
St Helens full-back Jack Welsby is among the new faces (PA Images/Richard Sellers)

Among the notable absentees are Hull’s utility back Jake Connor and Warrington half-back Gareth Widdop, while Jordan Abdull has lost his place from the team that beat France in October.

Wane said: “It’s a massive year for us, a great opportunity that we must be well prepared for.

“We’ve looked at a number of things in putting this training squad together – form last year, performances in the All Stars and France games, pre-season training and discussions around up and coming young players.

“The players included for this first session need to look like England players and train like England players. We want something extra from them at this level.

St Helens v Catalans Dragons – Betfred Super League – Totally Wicked Stadium
St Helens scrum-half Lewis Dodd has been called up (PA Images/Martin Rickett)

“The younger players coming through are a real credit to Paul Anderson and Paul Sculthorpe on the performance pathway, club coaches and junior coaches too.

“To me it doesn’t matter whether you’re 17 or 37, if I think you can help us win a World Cup you’ll be in the squad.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of players and the ones not included at this stage know that they can still force their way in. It’s an open book and I see some of them coming back in later in the year.”

Training squad: J Bateman (Wigan), D Clark, M Cooper, B Currie (all Warrington), T Davies (Catalans), L Dodd (St Helens), N Evalds (Castleford), L Farrell (Wigan), R Hall (Hull KR), Z Hardaker (Wigan), M Knowles (St Helens), K Leeming (Leeds), M Lees, J Lomax (both St Helens), R Lyne (Wakefield), J McGillvary (Huddersfield), P McShane (Castleford), T Makinson (St Helens), L Marshall (Wigan), H Newman, M Oledzki (both Leeds), K Pearce-Paul (Wigan), M Percival (St Helens), S Ratchford (Warrington), D Sarginson (Salford), S Tomkins (Catalans), A Walmsley (St Helens), J Wardle (Huddersfield), J Welsby (St Helens), G Williams (Warrington).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier