Ayo Obileye was always confident Livingston would improve after difficult start

Ayo Obileye insists he was always confident Livingston would come on strong after their difficult start to the season.

The Lions looked set for a relegation battle when they lost their first four cinch Premiership games and won only one of their opening eight matches.

However, they have soared away from danger and into contention for a European place after winning six and drawing three of their last 12 league games.

“I always knew it was going to turn,” said defender Obileye. “It’s always hard at the start of the season. It can be up and down. With a new group of players you can start like a house on fire or it can take time to gel.

“But I feel like we’re all gelled in now and everyone’s on the same page. We just work hard as a team and we have a lot of good players. We’re all together, the team spirit’s great and it’s showing in results.”

The Lions are currently seventh, in among a cluster of seven teams who are separated by just five points. They host Dundee United on Wednesday knowing a win will take them above their visitors and into the top six.

“It’s tight in that middle area,” said Obileye. “We could drop to 10th if we lose and climb into fourth if we win but we’re looking up the table.

“When the games come thick and fast, it’s always good, especially when things are going right. Every game right now is like a cup final for us.”

Despite being a centre-back Obileye knows where the goal is. He scored nine times for Queen of the South last season and has netted on six occasions this term.

But he insists he takes more satisfaction from the fact Livi have kept 12 clean sheets in all competitions, including four in the league.

“Goals is a bonus for me,” he said. “If I score, I score. For me, it’s about clean sheets. Clean sheets are my main objective in the team.”