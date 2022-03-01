David Moyes: West Ham won’t rush ‘really upset’ Andriy Yarmolenko back to action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyes: West Ham won’t rush ‘really upset’ Andriy Yarmolenko back to action

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 11.58am
West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko has been on compassionate leave (John Walton/PA)
West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko has been on compassionate leave (John Walton/PA)

West Ham boss David Moyes has stressed the club will not rush Andriy Yarmolenko after giving the Ukraine international time off following the invasion of his country by Russia.

The 32-year-old winger was not part of the Hammers’ squad for Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win over Wolves, having been given compassionate leave.

West Ham return to action on Wednesday with an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Southampton, and Moyes said of Yarmolenko at his pre-match press conference: “He came back in and did a bit of light training (on Monday), I had a good chat with him.

“Obviously he’s really upset with the whole situation, which many people are.

“We won’t rush him. I’ve asked him to come in today and see how he feels. If he feels fine and up to it then he’ll travel with the team. If he doesn’t, then we’ll give him some more days off.

“Things can change very quickly but we’ll give him the chance to go with his own feelings.

“He’s really upset – he’s got lots of family members in Ukraine and friends and he’s worried for everybody and realises the difficulty that’s going on, and he’s a long way away and can’t do an awful lot about it.”

Prior to Sunday’s match there was a strong show of support for Yarmolenko and Ukraine, which included West Ham warming up in T-shirts displaying his name and Declan Rice leading the side out carrying Yarmolenko’s number seven shirt.

West Ham United v Newcastle United – Premier League – London Stadium
Moyes says West Ham are supporting Yarmolenko "as best we can" (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Moyes added: “It’s a really difficult situation for us as well, because we’d like to offer him more help and support if we can, but we don’t really know what we can do either, and I think it’s the same with the world, I think the world is trying to give Ukraine as much support as they can.

“All we can hope for is the sanctions somewhere along the line start to take its toll on Russia, because none of us want to go to war with any country.

“Us personally with Yarmolenko, we try to deal with him, we speak to him most days. I have to say the players at the club were great with him (on Monday), they tried to get him back in, integrate him and make sure he felt really welcome and that we were thinking about him and his family.

“But there’s very little we can do – we just have to try to support him as best we can.”

It was announced on Monday that Russia had been suspended from all FIFA and UEFA competitions, which included Spartak Moscow being removed from the Europa League.

Moyes, whose side face Sevilla in the Europa League’s last 16, said: “I totally agree (with the measures taken), and I actually think they could have probably even been done even quicker.

“But I think UEFA have worked really hard, they’ve got rid of games, they’ve moved the Champions League final (from St Petersburg to Paris).

“Football is such a powerful tool all around the world. I think it’s really important we take action and make sure they (Russia) are isolated completely. I’m not a politician, but that’s how I feel about the football side.”

West Ham United v Newcastle United – Premier League – London Stadium
Kurt Zouma has been urged to "focus himself" (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Moyes was also on Tuesday asked about defender Kurt Zouma, who has played three times since becoming the subject of controversy last month over the mistreatment of his pet cat.

“We just want Kurt to play like he has done prior to the incident, which obviously we’re all very regretful for,” the Scot said.

“Overall, I think he’s got to focus himself. It’s a situation he’s put himself in, but he’s obviously been mentally tough enough to get himself through as well at the moment and played very well in the games.”

