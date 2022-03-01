Alun Wyn Jones to join Wales camp this week to continue his rehabilitation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Alun Wyn Jones to join Wales camp this week to continue his rehabilitation

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 12.17pm
Alun Wyn Jones will link up with Wales to continue his recovery from a shoulder injury (David Davies/PA)
Alun Wyn Jones will link up with Wales to continue his recovery from a shoulder injury (David Davies/PA)

Alun Wyn Jones will join the Wales camp this week to continue his shoulder injury rehabilitation.

Wales captain Jones is expected to miss the full Six Nations due to the shoulder problem picked up in the autumn fixtures.

But the British and Irish Lions lock’s presence will doubtless give Wayne Pivac’s squad a lift in the extended build-up to facing France on Friday, March 11.

Wales sit fifth in the table after three matches, following Saturday’s 23-19 defeat by England.

Rhys Priestland has headed back to Cardiff due to injury, while Wales have released six players for regional action this weekend.

“Rhys Priestland has been released back to Cardiff Rugby due to a calf injury and Alun Wyn Jones will attend camp this week to continue his rehabilitation,” read a Wales statement.

Rhys Carre, Uilisi Halaholo, Ellis Jenkins and James Ratti will head back to Cardiff to feature this weekend, with Aaron Wainwright released to the Dragons and Gareth Davies back with the Scarlets.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier