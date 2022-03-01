Graham Alexander pleased with fighting spirt but would prefer team take the lead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander would prefer his team to start scoring first in matches but believes their never-say-die attitude can stand them in good stead.

The Steelman came from two goals down to claim a point at Ibrox on Sunday to continue a recent trend of fightbacks.

They have come from behind to knock both Morton and Aberdeen out of the Scottish Cup, snatched a last-gasp equaliser against St Mirren and finished strongly against the Dons to claim another point.

They have not won in the league since the last time they opened the scoring in any game, a 2-1 victory over Livingston on December 26.

Netting first against Ross County on Wednesday could help but Alexander is not making too much of a deal over scoring the opening goal following their unlikely comeback against Rangers.

On their never-say-die spirit, he said: “It’s something we have tried to instil day in, day out, since we came in but it’s down to the players to keep believing in themselves and each other. We have players that can come off the bench and impact games.

“But it comes from the character and personality of the players to be able to come back.

“It is about the scoreline at the end of the game, not who scores first. The stats tell you that the first goal is quite important, but not game defining.

“Ideally we want to take the lead but it was good to see the players show that unity.

“The game is about 95 minutes. We talk about regardless of if we score, they score, we maintain what we have to do and focus on on everything we have talked about or worked on in the days prior to the game.

“Even at 2-0 the other day we didn’t want to go hell for leather, we still had to have real good defensive discipline to make sure we didn’t give anything else away, to give us chance of getting a goal that would change the momentum.

“But on the other side, we scored after three minutes against Ross County and played terribly after that, because we took our foot off the pedal.

“There is always a focus in our minds regardless of what the score is about what is needed for the rest of the game, and you have never won or lost until the final whistle.”

Alexander will be back in the dugout after a two-match ban.

“I have missed being in the changing room with the players more than the touchline stuff to be honest,” he said.

“Up in the stand I have a really good view of what’s going on.

“I don’t know if Chris Lucketti likes me being up there because I battered his ear drums at times. I am sure the communication has broken down a couple of times because there was complete silence at the other end. But I want to be with my team and my staff.

“Keith Lasley is usually up in the stand so we always have good communication from the stands.”

Kevin van Veen remains a major doubt after missing the trip to Rangers with a shoulder injury.

“He has not trained yet,” Alexander said on Tuesday morning. “It looks difficult. The injection has cleared most of it up but it is lingering on.”

Midfielder Barry Maguire will remain out after a setback in his bid to return from the heavy knock he suffered when he went in for a challenge against Hearts on January 29.

“Barry is going to miss the rest of the season unfortunately,” Alexander said. “He has had to have a small operation on the muscle in his quad.

“I feel for him because he does everything right day in, day out. He has been striving for a couple of seasons to nail down a spot in the first team and he had done that with his performances.

“But if there’s one thing I know about Baz, he will come back stronger and better and more focused on being a better player.”