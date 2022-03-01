What Russia’s sporting isolation could mean for upcoming events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

What Russia’s sporting isolation could mean for upcoming events

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 1.55pm
Russia will almost certainly miss this year’s World Cup (Joe Giddens/PA)
Russia will almost certainly miss this year’s World Cup (Joe Giddens/PA)

Russia are facing pariah status in the sporting world because of their invasion of Ukraine after being ostracised by several high-profile federations.

FIFA and UEFA have expelled Russian clubs and national sides from all competitions after the International Olympic Committee’s call to implement a total ban on the country as well as Belarus, who have supported the invasion.

Here the PA news agency looks at what the decisions taken in recent days could mean for upcoming sporting events.

Football

St Petersburg had been due to host this season's Champions League final (Tim Goode/PA)
St Petersburg had been due to host this season’s Champions League final (Tim Goode/PA)

This season’s Champions League final due to be held in St Petersburg on May 28 has been switched to Paris while Spartak Moscow have been thrown out of the Europa League. Of far greater significance is Russia’s almost certain absence from the 2022 World Cup – they staged the event four years ago – as their qualifying semi-final play-off will not go ahead while their women’s team are banned from Euro 2022.

Rugby

World Rugby has denounced Russia's
World Rugby has denounced Russia’s “aggressive invasion” of Ukraine (Clive Marshall/PA)

World Rugby denounced Russia’s “aggressive invasion”, adding the country’s actions have been facilitated by Belarus, and the governing body has decided to suspend both countries with full and immediate effect. Russia have therefore been disqualified from the Rugby Europe Championship, where they sat fifth out of six teams, ending their slim hopes of reaching next year’s World Cup in France.

Formula One

Nikita Mazepin's F1 season is in limbo (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nikita Mazepin’s F1 season is in limbo (Bradley Collyer/PA)

It is understood that the future of F1’s sole Russian driver Nikita Mazepin is set to top the agenda when the sport’s governing body stage an emergency meeting on Tuesday. The president of the Automobile Federation of Ukraine, Leonid Kostyuchenko, has demanded the FIA bans all Russian and Belarusian drivers from competing outside of their own countries. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who will chair Tuesday’s summit, wrote to Kostyuchenko to offer his full support. The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for September 25, has been scratched off the calendar.

Olympics/Paralympics

The IOC’s stance put pressure on a number of sporting bodies, particularly FIFA and UEFA after an initial lukewarm response that would have allowed Russia to continue competing in the men’s World Cup play-offs but on neutral territory and under the Football Union of Russia banner. An International Paralympic Committee meeting to discuss the invasion is taking place on Wednesday ahead of the Beijing Winter Paralympics starting on Friday.

Tennis

Daniil Medvedev is the current men's number one (Joe Toth/AELTC Pool/PA)
Daniil Medvedev is the current men’s number one (Joe Toth/AELTC Pool/PA)

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev has this week become the first men’s number one outside the big four of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in 18 years. However, the International Tennis Federation, which has indefinitely suspended its sanctioned tournaments in Russia, has faced calls to ban individual athletes from the country and at team events. Ukraine’s world number 15 Elina Svitolina has petitioned the ITF, ATP and WTA to follow the IOC’s guidance to accept Russian or Belarusian nationals as neutral athletes only.

Ice hockey

Ice hockey is extremely popular in Russia (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ice hockey is extremely popular in Russia (Mike Egerton/PA)

The sport is said to be the second most popular in Russia after football. But the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) suspended all Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs from all competitions until further notice. Russia has therefore lost hosting rights for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Chess

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced Russia and Belarus will not be able to stage events under its jurisdiction, while competitors from those countries are prohibited from playing under their flags. FIDE also rebuked chess grandmasters Sergey Karjakin and Sergey Shipov for making public comments supporting “unjustified military action” and have referred the pair to the Ethics and Disciplinary Commission.

Other sports

Russia might be absent from this year's UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Tim Goode/PA)
Russia might be absent from this year’s UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Tim Goode/PA)

The IOC’s guidance seems to suggest Russian athletes could miss out on several events this year, including the multi-sport European Championships (Munich), the World Rowing Championships (Racice, Czech Republic), the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France) and the Gymnastics World Championships (Liverpool).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier