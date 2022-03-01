Liverpool could ring changes for Norwich FA Cup tie after Wembley exertions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liverpool could ring changes for Norwich FA Cup tie after Wembley exertions

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 2.35pm
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is likely to start against Norwich (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will rotate his side for the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Norwich after a gruelling 120 minutes and penalty shoot-out victory at Wembley on Sunday.

Six players – Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Mohamed Salah – were on the pitch from beginning to end of the Carabao Cup final and it is unlikely most will feature, while Thiago Alcantara’s hamstring problem keeps him out until next week.

That will offer chances to the likes of defenders Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas, midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones, and forwards Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

Norwich will be without the suspended Grant Hanley for their second trip to Anfield in under a fortnight after he picked up yellow cards in the previous two rounds of the competition.

Manager Dean Smith could also be without full-backs Brandon Williams and Max Aarons, with neither having trained since the weekend after picking up knocks.

Ozan Kabak continues to deal with a shoulder problem and is expected to miss out, with Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah still on the long-term injury list.

Provisional Liverpool squad: Alisson, Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Kelleher, Adrian, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Elliott, Salah, Mane.

Provisional Norwich squad: Gunn, Byram, Gibson, Zimmermann, Giannoulis, Normann, Sargent, Gilmour, McLean, Rashica, Pukki, Krul, Rupp, Dowell, Placheta, Lees-Melou, Rowe, McGovern, Mumba, Sorensen.

