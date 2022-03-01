Henri Lansbury and Elijah Adebayo hoping to overcome knocks ahead of Chelsea tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Henri Lansbury and Elijah Adebayo hoping to overcome knocks ahead of Chelsea tie

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 3.36pm
Henri Lansbury could be involved against Chelsea after suffering a knock on the weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)
Henri Lansbury could be involved against Chelsea after suffering a knock on the weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)

Henri Lansbury and Elijah Adebayo are hoping to be fit for Luton’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea on Wednesday.

Midfielder Lansbury and striker Adebayo were substituted after picking up knocks in the second half of Town’s 1-0 Championship win over Derby last weekend.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has missed the last couple of games through fatigue and will not be rushed back into contention by Hatters boss Nathan Jones.

New signing Robert Snodgrass could be in line for his debut while Luke Berry and Jordan Clark may be back in contention after spells out.

Hakim Ziyech is sidelined for Chelsea due to continued Achilles trouble.

Reece James’ participation is uncertain amid a managed return from a long-term hamstring issue, while Cesar Azpilicueta could also miss out with a knock.

Trevoh Chalobah suffered a nasty cut to the groin in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final and is also doubtful.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel held off from cataloguing Chelsea’s injury doubts, so lengthy was the potential list, leaving a number of last-minute decisions in the offing.

