Henri Lansbury and Elijah Adebayo hoping to overcome knocks ahead of Chelsea tie

Henri Lansbury and Elijah Adebayo are hoping to be fit for Luton’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea on Wednesday.

Midfielder Lansbury and striker Adebayo were substituted after picking up knocks in the second half of Town’s 1-0 Championship win over Derby last weekend.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has missed the last couple of games through fatigue and will not be rushed back into contention by Hatters boss Nathan Jones.

New signing Robert Snodgrass could be in line for his debut while Luke Berry and Jordan Clark may be back in contention after spells out.

Hakim Ziyech is sidelined for Chelsea due to continued Achilles trouble.

Reece James’ participation is uncertain amid a managed return from a long-term hamstring issue, while Cesar Azpilicueta could also miss out with a knock.

Trevoh Chalobah suffered a nasty cut to the groin in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final and is also doubtful.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel held off from cataloguing Chelsea’s injury doubts, so lengthy was the potential list, leaving a number of last-minute decisions in the offing.