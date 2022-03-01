Joseph Hungbo reaps rewards from treating Premiership games with carefree method

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County winger Joseph Hungbo will continue treating cinch Premiership games like playing with his friends after reaping rewards for a carefree approach.

County have gone from the bottom of the table in mid-December to giving themselves a chance of getting among the mix for a top-six challenge.

The Staggies beat nearest challengers St Johnstone on Saturday to move seven points clear of the bottom two and have the chance to cut the deficit on sixth-placed Motherwell to two points at Fir Park on Wednesday.

Hungbo and fellow winger Regan Charles-Cook have been key to County’s turnaround and Malky Mackay’s men’s 41-goal tally in the Premiership is higher than any team outside the top two.

The on-loan Watford player told RCFCTV: “When you step out onto the pitch, you just want to enjoy yourself. You go out there and it’s 11 v 11 and you just want to play. It’s like you are playing with your friends.

“You are just playing against opposition. At the end of the day, it’s just three points.

“You have just got to get out there, work hard and, if you work harder than the person in front of you, then you are going to get results. That’s what it was on Saturday.

“Every game we have just got to take it step by step. We have Motherwell in midweek and we have just got to go out there and perform.

“You can look at the table all you want but we have to keep our feet on the ground and just work and work and work, and we will get to wherever we need to get to.”

Hungbo netted his fourth goal of the season on Saturday and the 22-year-old admits he is revelling in his loan spell.

“It’s been immense,” he said. “It has definitely helped me on and off the pitch.

“I feel I have gained so much experience in these types of situations – playing in front of crowds, the manager getting on your case. I feel like everything is happening and it’s just clicking.

“I have just got to absorb everything like a sponge and just learn from everything.”