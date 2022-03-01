Joseph Hungbo reaps rewards from treating Premiership games with carefree method

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joseph Hungbo reaps rewards from treating Premiership games with carefree method

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 4.13pm
Joseph Hungbo is enjoying life in Dingwall (Steve Welsh/PA)
Joseph Hungbo is enjoying life in Dingwall (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross County winger Joseph Hungbo will continue treating cinch Premiership games like playing with his friends after reaping rewards for a carefree approach.

County have gone from the bottom of the table in mid-December to giving themselves a chance of getting among the mix for a top-six challenge.

The Staggies beat nearest challengers St Johnstone on Saturday to move seven points clear of the bottom two and have the chance to cut the deficit on sixth-placed Motherwell to two points at Fir Park on Wednesday.

Hungbo and fellow winger Regan Charles-Cook have been key to County’s turnaround and Malky Mackay’s men’s 41-goal tally in the Premiership is higher than any team outside the top two.

The on-loan Watford player told RCFCTV: “When you step out onto the pitch, you just want to enjoy yourself. You go out there and it’s 11 v 11 and you just want to play. It’s like you are playing with your friends.

“You are just playing against opposition. At the end of the day, it’s just three points.

“You have just got to get out there, work hard and, if you work harder than the person in front of you, then you are going to get results. That’s what it was on Saturday.

“Every game we have just got to take it step by step. We have Motherwell in midweek and we have just got to go out there and perform.

“You can look at the table all you want but we have to keep our feet on the ground and just work and work and work, and we will get to wherever we need to get to.”

Hungbo netted his fourth goal of the season on Saturday and the 22-year-old admits he is revelling in his loan spell.

“It’s been immense,” he said. “It has definitely helped me on and off the pitch.

“I feel I have gained so much experience in these types of situations – playing in front of crowds, the manager getting on your case. I feel like everything is happening and it’s just clicking.

“I have just got to absorb everything like a sponge and just learn from everything.”

