Stephen Robinson calls for bravery on the ball from St Mirren at Celtic Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stephen Robinson calls for bravery on the ball from St Mirren at Celtic Park

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 6.03pm
Stephen Robinson is looking for bravery on the ball (Richard Sellers/PA)
Stephen Robinson is looking for bravery on the ball (Richard Sellers/PA)

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has called for bravery on the ball from his players at Celtic Park.

Robinson’s Saints debut was undermined by an early red card for Connor Ronan but he was still disappointed with the way his new team passed the ball during a 2-0 defeat by Hearts.

“We need to be brave,” the former Motherwell manager said. “Any time you go to Celtic Park or Ibrox, you have to be brave on the ball.

“You obviously have to defend, there’s no doubt about it, and you have to be on top of your game defensively, but you have to pass the ball.

“We didn’t pass the ball on Saturday, even close to the way I want to play.

“We have to be brave and make those brave decisions under pressure to relieve the pressure on us. You can’t defend for 96 minutes at Celtic Park.”

Robinson, who took charge last Tuesday, added: “I am getting to know the players and what they are all about.

“Slowly but surely I will implement my style on the team in terms of how we want to pass the ball and progress up the pitch but we can’t do that overnight.

“We have got a group of players who can achieve things this season and can get results and we just have to tap into that and make sure we can continue the form they showed previously.”

Robinson decided against challenging Ronan’s red card for a high tackle on Beni Baningime.

“I can see why the referee sent him off to be honest,” he said.

“I genuinely don’t think there was any malice. But when you slow it down, and you get trial by Sportscene and all the rest of it, it doesn’t look great.

“The boy took a bad touch and he did catch him so there’s no point appealing, I think it will stand.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier