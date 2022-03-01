Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis touch-and-go before St Mirren showdown By Press Association March 1 2022, 6.33pm Giorgos Giakoumakis might return (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is rated 50/50 for Wednesday’s visit of St Mirren. The Greek forward missed Sunday’s draw with Hibernian through illness and a late decision will be made on his fitness, with a starting spot unlikely. Mikey Johnston (ankle), David Turnbull, Albian Ajeti and Kyogo Furuhashi (all hamstring) remain out for the cinch Premiership leaders. Connor Ronan is suspended for the Paisley side following his red card against Hearts. The Republic of Ireland midfielder picked up a two-match ban. Matt Millar is also missing with a slight injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Stephen Robinson calls for bravery on the ball from St Mirren at Celtic Park St Mirren could be at full strength for new boss Stephen Robinson’s first match Giorgos Giakoumakis earns Ange Postecoglou praise as Celtic turn fortunes around I think we will win the championship – Celtic hat-trick hero Giorgos Giakoumakis