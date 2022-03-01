No worries for Livingston boss David Martindale ahead of Dundee United game By Press Association March 1 2022, 6.59pm David Martindale’s side face Dundee United (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Livingston manager David Martindale expects to have a near full-strength squad to select from for the visit of Dundee United. Defender Jack McMillan still has a “slight knock” and may not be fit enough to return but everyone else is available. Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov made his first appearance in the match-day squad as a substitute in last weekend’s win at Dundee. Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt will miss out with the hamstring injury that forced him off against Aberdeen. But the Wales international could return for the weekend. Adrian Sporle and Peter Pawlett are working their way back to fitness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee United boss Tam Courts expects ‘tough’ Livingston clash LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need to show more adventure if they are to grab fourth spot David Martindale has not given up hope of keeping Alan Forrest at Livingston 3 talking points from Dundee’s limp Livingston defeat – team selection, spirit and getting fans back onside