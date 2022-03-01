No worries for Livingston boss David Martindale ahead of Dundee United game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Livingston manager David Martindale expects to have a near full-strength squad to select from for the visit of Dundee United.

Defender Jack McMillan still has a “slight knock” and may not be fit enough to return but everyone else is available.

Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov made his first appearance in the match-day squad as a substitute in last weekend’s win at Dundee.

Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt will miss out with the hamstring injury that forced him off against Aberdeen.

But the Wales international could return for the weekend.

Adrian Sporle and Peter Pawlett are working their way back to fitness.