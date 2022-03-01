Snooker is a hobby and I’d skip Crucible for better offer – Ronnie O’Sullivan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Snooker is a hobby and I’d skip Crucible for better offer – Ronnie O’Sullivan

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 6.59pm Updated: March 1 2022, 10.59pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan, who has won six world titles, views snooker as “more of a hobby” (John Walton/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan put his shock defeat in the European Masters final behind him with a comfortable 4-0 win over James Cahill at the Welsh Open – before casting doubt on ambitions for another World Championship title.

Chinese youngster Fan Zhengyi claimed a shock 10-9 victory over O’Sullivan to win his first ranking title in Milton Keynes on Sunday.

The Rocket was swiftly back in action at Celtic Manor on Tuesday, coasting past Cahill with three half-century breaks to move through the first qualifying round into the last 64, where he will face Belgian Lukas Kleckers.

Following the routine win, six-time world champion O’Sullivan maintained he continues to view snooker as “more of a hobby” as he takes stock of his career achievements.

“No matter what you do it’s just a business and I just look at what’s best for me,” O’Sullivan told BBC Wales.

“If somebody rang me up next week and said: ‘look we’ve got a great job for you, it clashes with the World Championship, but it’s a better offer,’ I’d go.

“At the moment I play when I want, don’t play when I don’t want to play, and it’s great.

“It’s more of a hobby, but a serious hobby. I just make a decision on each tournament and each proposal.”

Last week during his run to the final in Milton Keynes, O’Sullivan spoke of suffering “snooker depression” for a couple of hours following matches.

The 46-year-old maintained he would “100 per cent” swerve another trip to the Crucible if he felt another opportunity was right.

“I’m just all about business now and that’s how it’s been the last seven or eight years,” O’Sullivan said.

“No matter what it is, I look at it as a proposal. Is it something I want to do? And make a decision on it.

Ronnie O’Sullivan
Ronnie O’Sullivan now views snooker as “more of a hobby” (Adam Davy/PA)

“My time is very, very valuable and I want to feel valued for my time.

“So as long as I’m feeling valued in what I’m doing and I don’t feel like I’m wasting my time, then I’d be anywhere, I don’t really care.”

Elsewhere during Tuesday’s early matches at Celtic Manor, home favourite Mark Williams was edged out 4-3 by Norwegian Kurt Maflin while Australian Neil Robertson made two century breaks as he coasted past Hammad Miah 4-1.

There were also first-round victories for China’s Ding Junhui, Joe Perry, Scott Donaldson and Ali Carter, who chalked up a 4-1 win over Hong Kong’s Ng On Yee, the first woman to compete in the event.

Judd Trump
Judd Trump produced another composed display at Celtic Manor (Adam Davy/PA)

In Tuesday’s evening session, world number three Judd Trump scored a break of 120 in the final frame of his convincing 4-1 win over Craig Steadman to reach the last 32.

Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen ended the hopes of Ukrainian teenager Iulian Boiko with a comfortable 4-0 victory, and Fergal O’Brien edged out Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-3 on the final black.

Five-time winner John Higgins hit a couple of centuries as he progressed 4-0 against Iran veteran Soheil Vahedi, with Matthew Selt and Jack Lisowski also coming through their late matches.

