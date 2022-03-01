Alex Lees half-century offers encouragement in England’s search for an opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Lees half-century offers encouragement in England’s search for an opener

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 7.14pm
Alex Lees followed his opening partner to a half-century (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Newcomer Alex Lees gave a solid audition as England’s latest opener, batting through two full sessions for an unbeaten half-century on the first day of the tourists’ Test warm-up match in Antigua.

The uncapped Durham batter has been brought to the West Indies to help solve the longstanding problems at the head of the innings, which were brutally exposed during the 4-0 Ashes defeat, and showed the right kind of resolve to suggest he has a role to play in England’s much-discussed “red-ball reset”.

In a tea score of 153 for one against a Cricket West Indies President’s XI the left-hander was 54 not out, banking four valuable hours in the middle and occupying 174 deliveries along the way.

His new opening partnership with Zak Crawley got off to a promising start, with the latter reeling off a fluent 62 in a stand of 88 and allowing Lees to feel his way into life in an England shirt.

His sedate strike-rate may invite comparisons with Dom Sibley, who was criticised for his lethargic scoring before he was dropped last summer, but the 28-year-old showed off a reassuringly sturdy technique that may yet make him a more viable long-term option than the likes of Sibley, Rory Burns or Haseeb Hameed.

Stiffer challenges await, and there were a handful of lbw appeals that the West Indies Test team will surely review as they seek to locate flaws in his game, but for now Lees has given himself a welcome foundation to work from ahead of next week’s series opener at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

For Joe Root, it was a relaxed return to the number three position and he was able to ease his way to 29no after Crawley was clean bowled through the gate by off-spinner Bryan Charles.

Lees faced up first and dutifully saw off a new-ball burst from Test player Shermon Lewis and left-armer Preston McSween with a well-rehearsed defence. With Crawley unfurling a couple of crisp drives to get the scoreboard ticking, Lees scored a solitary run in his first half-hour as he settled in and banked time at the crease with nothing more than a couple of strangled appeals to concern him.

He finally freed his arms when Colin Archibald offered him some width, punching the ball in front of point for four after 37 deliveries of watching and waiting, and picked up another before settling for an unbeaten 11 at lunch.

It was Crawley who took the game forward, easing into his status as the senior top-order batter. He pierced the infield eight times on his way to a fluent half-century, raising his bat just before the interval.

Crawley was dismissed when he pushed hard at Charles and saw one spin through the gate, but Lees persevered. He had 22 from his first 100 balls but gave an unexpected shot of adrenaline when he lifted the spinner high over long-on for the first six of the day.

He survived a tight shout from Raymon Reifer on 43 but was able to raise his bat when he reached to punish a short, wide freebie from Archibald.

