Shoulder issue keeps Motherwell striker Kevin Van Veen sidelined By Press Association March 1 2022, 7.19pm Kevin Van Veen is set to miss out again (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kevin Van Veen is likely to miss Motherwell’s cinch Premiership encounter against Ross County with a shoulder injury. Left-back Nathan McGinley remains out with a knock but back-up goalkeeper Scott Fox returns from illness. Midfielder Barry Maguire has been ruled out for the season following surgery on his quad tear. Ross County saw their injury issues ease on Saturday when Jack Burroughs returned off the bench against St Johnstone. David Cancola and Blair Spittal were still absent. Recent signing Josh Sims has been working on his fitness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Graham Alexander pleased with fighting spirt but would prefer team take the lead Ross County would love to keep Regan Charles-Cook – Don Cowie Ross County hoping to see players return from injury for St Johnstone clash Malky Mackay says Ross County v St Johnstone no more important than other games