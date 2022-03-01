Ange Postecoglou ready for ’emotional’ homecoming as Celtic head to Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou ready for ’emotional’ homecoming as Celtic head to Australia

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 7.53pm
Ange Postecoglou admits his homecoming will be special (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou admits his homecoming will be special (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ange Postecoglou admits returning to Australia with his Celtic team will be an emotional experience.

Celtic confirmed they would participate in a four-team tournament in Australia in late November after reports broke that they would be facing Rangers in Sydney.

Former Australia head coach Postecoglou, who moved there from his native Greece as a small child, said: “There’s no doubt it will be special. I know how big this football club is back home and for me to go back as the manager of it, it will be emotional.

“There’s a lot of guys who I grew up with or shared a dressing room with who are die-hard Celtic supporters and they are going to see their mate bringing their team Down Under.

“For the whole football community that I grew up in, they will all take great pride out of somebody who came through their ranks bringing home such a massive football club.”

Celtic have not announced who their opponents will be amid rumours that Rangers are among the other invited guests to the tournament, which will take place amid a break in domestic football during the World Cup.

The first derby between the teams outside of Glasgow would be a major event but Postecoglou insists that any game involving Celtic in Australia will be a big deal.

“People are not that aware of the global reach of this football club,” he said. “If you talk about big football clubs in Australia, Celtic is up there in terms of recognition.

“It’s not the overriding sport in the country, but if you talk to a football lover or even a sport lover in Australia, Celtic is at the forefront of the clubs that they know.

“Hopefully what this means is that we keep looking at these markets and keep growing the reach of this football club because there are opportunities there to keep fertilising that feeling and connection.

“If you support this football club in Australia, it means you are getting up at two or three in the morning to watch them and that’s a hell of a commitment.

“I knew guys that were doing that every week, going to their local to see this football club play.

“I know this will be super well-received and I know it will help continue growing this club’s legacy on that side of the world.”

