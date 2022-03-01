Ryan Edmondson picks up point for Port Vale with goal in Harrogate draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On-loan Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson scored his second goal in as many matches to extend Port Vale’s unbeaten run to a ninth game following a 1-1 draw at Harrogate.

Midfielder Alex Pattison had earlier become the fourth Harrogate player this season to hit double figures in front of goal, giving Simon Weaver’s men a half-time lead.

Vale could have been the first to draw blood but midfielder Ben Garrity missed the target with two free headers before the quarter-hour mark, brushing the top of the netting from a Chris Hussey corner and then directing James Gibbons’ free-kick wide.

Instead, Harrogate forged in front midway through the half with an excellent team goal as Jack Muldoon exchanged passes with Jack Diamond before teeing up Pattison, who calmly rolled the ball past Tomas Holy from 10 yards.

But the visitors levelled at the second half’s midway point when Harrogate-born Edmondson, just two minutes after seeing a header disallowed for a push, climbed highest in the home box to nod Gibbons’ left-wing cross past Mark Oxley.

The visitors might even have grabbed maximum points in the fourth minute of stoppage time but James Wilson’s thumping 20-yard drive clipped the crossbar.