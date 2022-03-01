Conor Wilkinson denies Northampton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion-chasing Northampton were held to a 1-1 draw by Michael Flynn’s resurgent Walsall at Sixfields.

After Mitch Pinnock struck the opener, Conor Wilkinson equalised to leave the Cobblers second in League Two.

Northampton were gifted the opening goal just four minutes in when Carl Rushworth scuffed his clearance straight to Pinnock and he held off the defender to slam into the bottom corner.

Wilkinson nodded wide and Liam Roberts needed strong fists to beat away Joss Labadie’s fierce drive as Walsall sought a swift reply.

But Northampton also had chances to go further in front before half-time with Louis Appere flicking just wide and Pinnock shooting tamely into the gloves of Rushworth when well-placed.

Wilkinson made the home side pay for their wasteful finishing by slamming home the equaliser from George Miller’s lay-off five minutes into the second half.

The momentum was now with the away side and Wilkinson side-footed a good chance wide and Miller had a free header but could not convert.

Northampton were poor in the second half but should have snatched victory in stoppage time, Sam Hoskins heading against the post from close range.