Bristol Rovers battle past 10-man Barrow

Antony Evans fired a spectacular long-range winner as Bristol Rovers maintained their rise towards the League Two play-off zone with a 1-0 home win over 10-man Barrow.

The visitors were up against it from the 32nd minute when Leon Clarke was pulled down from behind when clear on goal by last man Niall Canavan, who was shown a straight red card.

James Belshaw had made an early save from Oliver Banks’ volley but Barrow’s Paul Farman was busier, keeping out efforts from Harry Anderson and Evans.

Anderson also went close with a 25-yard shot on 19 minutes which flew inches wide.

Clarke fired over in the second half while Farman saved well from substitute Aaron Collins.

Rovers struggled to make their advantage count against some tenacious defending until midfielder Evans unleashed an unstoppable shot from 25 yards on 82 minutes.

Spirited Barrow had chances to equalise late on, Josh Gordon and Banks having shots saved by Belshaw and Matthew Platt striking a post.