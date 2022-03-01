Anis Mehmeti bags brace as Wycombe conquer Cambridge to push for play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Anis Mehmeti bags brace as Wycombe conquer Cambridge to push for play-offs

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 9.59pm
Anis Mehmeti impressed against Cambridge (John Walton/PA)
Anis Mehmeti impressed against Cambridge (John Walton/PA)

Anis Mehmeti scored twice as Wycombe recorded their first win in eight games with a much-needed 3-0 victory over Cambridge at Adams Park.

Two goals in the first 15 minutes set the Chairboys on their way, as they gave their Sky Bet League One play-off chances a timely boost by moving back to within one point of the top six.

Wycombe had a stroke of good fortune in taking the lead after 11 minutes as Daryl Horgan’s shot, which was travelling well wide, struck Mehmeti and flew in, with Dimitar Mitov left wrong-footed.

Mehmeti then turned provider four minutes later, showing good footwork down the left before his cross was volleyed in crisply by Garath McCleary.

Cambridge almost forced a nervy finish when Sam Vokes had to clear Joe Ironside’s effort from Adam May’s free-kick off the line with eight minutes left.

But the Chairboys made sure of victory in the 85th minute when McCleary broke away down the left, and into the area, before squaring the ball for Mehmeti to score his second.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier