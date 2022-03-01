Anis Mehmeti bags brace as Wycombe conquer Cambridge to push for play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anis Mehmeti scored twice as Wycombe recorded their first win in eight games with a much-needed 3-0 victory over Cambridge at Adams Park.

Two goals in the first 15 minutes set the Chairboys on their way, as they gave their Sky Bet League One play-off chances a timely boost by moving back to within one point of the top six.

Wycombe had a stroke of good fortune in taking the lead after 11 minutes as Daryl Horgan’s shot, which was travelling well wide, struck Mehmeti and flew in, with Dimitar Mitov left wrong-footed.

Mehmeti then turned provider four minutes later, showing good footwork down the left before his cross was volleyed in crisply by Garath McCleary.

Cambridge almost forced a nervy finish when Sam Vokes had to clear Joe Ironside’s effort from Adam May’s free-kick off the line with eight minutes left.

But the Chairboys made sure of victory in the 85th minute when McCleary broke away down the left, and into the area, before squaring the ball for Mehmeti to score his second.