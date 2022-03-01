Leyton Orient earn dramatic draw with Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A stoppage-time equaliser from Ethan Coleman rescued Leyton Orient a point in a 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Colchester.

Ruel Sotiriou put Orient ahead but Myles Kenlock and Owura Edwards responded befoe Coleman’s late intervention.

Orient had a strong penalty appeal turned down when Sotiriou tumbled under Shamal George’s challenge in the area but was booked for simulation.

Sotiriou then went close but the hosts almost went ahead five minutes after the break when Os keeper Lawrence Vigouroux denied Freddie Sears.

Orient broke the deadlock in the 66th minute through Sotiriou, who cracked home a ferocious shot from the edge of the area after Coleman had pounced on George’s poor clearance.

But Colchester levelled in the 75th minute when Kenlock stooped to head in Alan Judge’s corner from close range.

And four minutes later, Edwards prodded home substitute John Akinde’s header down from Judge’s free-kick to give the Us the lead.

But Coleman responded in the third minute of stoppage time after a free-kick had not been cleared.