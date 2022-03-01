Barry Bannan bags brace against Burton as Sheffield Wednesday resist fightback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday fought off a Burton comeback to claim a 5-2 victory at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

The Owls took the lead in the 13th minute when Marvin Johnson curled in a wicked cross and Liam Palmer steamed in to open the scoring.

Wednesday captain Barry Bannan added a second from the edge of the box in the 28th minute.

The Brewers made it 2-1 immediately when Adlene Guedioura saw his long-range strike sail through a sea of bodies and go in after 30 minutes.

Play was stopped for a short while as a fan received medical attention just before the interval.

Burton equalised after 53 minutes when Oumar Niasse squirmed through the Wednesday defence and finished past goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Callum Paterson bundled in from a corner in the 67th minute to give the Owls the lead once more.

Johnson belted in a beauty in the 75th minute to make it four and Bannan scored the pick of the bunch in the 87th minute to complete a victory which sees Wednesday move up to fifth.