Laurence Maguire double enables Chesterfield to hit back and beat Notts County By Press Association March 1 2022, 10.07pm Laurence Maguire scored two goals for Chesterfield against Notts County (Tim Goode/PA) Chesterfield reduced the gap at the top of the National League table to three points by coming from behind to defeat Notts County 3-1. A brilliant goal from Elisha Sam five minutes before half-time put County ahead but Chesterfield's pressure paid off in the 60th minute when Laurence Maguire headed in Calvin Miller's cross. Maguire then grabbed a second at the back post with four minutes remaining, and there was still time for Chesterfield to win a penalty after Liam Mandeville was tripped – Akwasi Asante converting. The result moved the Spireites closer to leaders Stockport, while County stay in seventh.