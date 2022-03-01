Wrexham maintain promotion push with home win over struggling King’s Lynn By Press Association March 1 2022, 10.19pm Paul Mullin scored Wrexham’s second (Morgan Harlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wrexham eased to a fifth straight National League victory with a 2-0 success over lowly King’s Lynn. The Dragons did the hard work in the first half as Jordan Davies netted the opener in the 11th minute before Paul Mullin doubled the lead 20 minutes later. The hosts almost had a third goal in the 56th minute when Ollie Palmer got on the end of a fine ball from Reece Hall-Johnson but his effort hit the crossbar. Wrexham are up to third, six points behind leaders Stockport, while King’s Lynn stay 22nd. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Maidenhead come from behind to win at King’s Lynn Barnet play out goalless draw with fellow strugglers King’s Lynn Altrincham end long wait for a league win by beating King’s Lynn Grimsby frustrated by King’s Lynn as lowly National League side force draw