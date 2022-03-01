Hayden Carter nets first goal for Portsmouth in comeback victory over Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hayden Carter nets first goal for Portsmouth in comeback victory over Oxford

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 10.34pm
Hayden Carter was on target with Portsmouth’s third goal (Will Matthews/PA)
Hayden Carter was on target with Portsmouth's third goal (Will Matthews/PA)

On-loan defender Hayden Carter scored his first Portsmouth goal as they came from behind to beat Oxford with a 3-2 League One win and put a dent in the visitors’ promotion hopes.

In a hard-fought victory for Pompey, it was Oxford who took a third-minute lead.

A break down the Portsmouth right saw Marcus Browne cruise past Sean Raggett and fire an angled shot into the far corner.

It took until the 42nd minute for the hosts to equalize. Denver Hume’s cross went across the box to Joe Morrell, whose pinpoint return found the head of Raggett to nod into the top corner.

Two minutes into first-half stoppage time, Pompey took the lead.

Marcus Harness raced in behind the Oxford defence to find George Hirst, who ran on to drive the ball home.

The hosts doubled their lead 13 minutes into the second half when a headed clearance from the Oxford defence saw the ball fall to Blackburn loanee Carter, who lashed home from 25 yards.

Oxford grabbed a second – nine minutes from time – through Luke McNally but it was not enough to salvage a point.

