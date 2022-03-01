Gareth Ainsworth hails ‘turning point’ as Wycombe claim overdue victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gareth Ainsworth hails ‘turning point’ as Wycombe claim overdue victory

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 10.43pm
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth hailed an overdue win (Yui Mok/PA)
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth was thrilled to see his team end their poor run of form in style with a 3-0 victory over Cambridge.

The Chairboys played with more confidence than you would expect from a side who had not won any of their last seven games, opening up a two-goal lead in the first 15 minutes at Adams Park.

The clean sheet would have been just as welcome, after Wycombe had leaked 11 goals in their previous three matches, as they moved to within one point of the play-off places in Sky Bet League One.

Ainsworth said: “I thought the boys were superb tonight. We had one scare there, where Sam Vokes has cleared off the line, and apart from that we looked dangerous a lot of the time.

“We’ve been working on one or two things, as people will have seen from that performance, and I’m proud of the boys and the bravery they showed on the ball.

“They’re good players, very good players when they can put it together like that.

“Garath (McCleary) was outstanding – back to his best. We had a meeting yesterday when Garath stood up and said, ‘this is just a bad run – the performances have been there’. He was right.

“We’ve got some good players in this side now and we need to play to those players’ strengths.

“There’s touches of quality now – real quality – in the games and I think tonight was a real good turning point for us this season.”

Wycombe’s opener was fortuitous, as Daryl Horgan’s wayward-looking shot struck an unsuspecting Anis Mehmeti and flew past a wrong-footed Dimitar Mitov.

Mehmeti then quickly turned provider, as his cross was volley in by McCleary, who returned the favour with five minutes left when his broke away before squaring for Mehmeti to claim his second.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner said: “A really tough night for us. I think we’ve played against a team that, if they get in front in the game, they make it really difficult for you.

“The first goal was so unfortunate, really. There was probably a bit too much space for him to work his shot, but off the back of that it’s obviously just took a deflection.

“The second goal, coming so soon after, we don’t defend against the dribbler in the box too well, it flashes across the goal and McCleary comes in off the back post to score from the cut-back.

“It’s a well-executed goal from their side, but one we’ve got to do better with.

“That made the game very difficult because, at that point, we had quite a lot of the ball in deep areas, but we didn’t create enough tempo to the game.”

