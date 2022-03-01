Steve Cotterill hails ‘outstanding’ display as Shrewsbury hold leaders Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Cotterill hails ‘outstanding’ display as Shrewsbury hold leaders Rotherham

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 10.59pm
Steve Cotterill saw his side dominate leaders Rotherham but come away with only a point (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Cotterill was full of praise for his Shrewsbury side who forced league leaders Rotherham to cling onto a goalless draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

After an even first half, Salop unleashed a barrage on Josh Vickers’ goal including George Nurse’s 30-yard piledriver that cannoned off the inside of the post before Vickers smothered Matthew Pennington’s rebound.

“On another night, I know it’s the one of taking your chances, but I thought in the second half we were outstanding tonight, playing against the best team in the league,” said Cotterill.

“You don’t get to be however many points clear they are without doing something right so good luck to them, they battled hard for a point tonight but I thought our lads were outstanding.

“I think if you look at Nurse’s shot and the goalkeeper, who was absolutely outstanding for them tonight, made three or four great saves, he was probably the best player on the pitch because he was the one who had the biggest effect on the game tonight.

“I’m really pleased with our lads, just so disappointed that they haven’t got the points they deserve. We’ve got to move on quickly because we’ll probably get three points in another game between now and the end of the season where we haven’t deserved three points.”

The Shrewsbury boss lauded Warne’s Rotherham side, who sit seven points clear at the summit of League One after a sixth consecutive clean sheet away from home.

Cotterill added: “I like Rotherham, I like what they’re about, I like their manager, I like their coaching staff, I like their players. I said at the start of the season that I hope they go on and win the league, I thought they’d be up there in those top two and they’ve proved it.“

Millers manager Warne admitted his side felt like they were devoid of confidence after making five changes from the 1-0 win over Plymouth on Saturday.

“The lads didn’t feel they played with enough confidence,” said Warne. “Which is odd because they’re top of the league, but credit to Shrewsbury, they gave us no time on the ball and I don’t know if it reverberated around the team that they didn’t want to be the one making the mistake.

“From our performance I thought it was a good point earned, I thought we were the better side in the first half considerably and should have taken a couple of chances.

“I don’t think we were at our flamboyant best but we could have gone in two or three up comfortably, but then in the second half Shrewsbury were in the ascendancy virtually the whole 45 minutes – we even considered changing shape which we haven’t done all season but they put it on us and they deserved at least one goal second half.

“It was always going to be a tough game against Steve’s team and they were definitely up for it, we’re top of the league and people are going to hunt us down and I made changes because of the state of the players.”

