Tammy Beaumont warns World Cup rivals not to write off her reigning champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tammy Beaumont warns World Cup rivals not to write off her reigning champions

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 11.04am
Tammy Beaumont feels England have been “written off” ahead of the defence of their Women’s World Cup title (Steven Paston/PA)
Tammy Beaumont feels England have been “written off” ahead of the defence of their Women’s World Cup title (Steven Paston/PA)

Tammy Beaumont feels England have been overlooked despite going into the Women’s World Cup as reigning champions but she cautioned her side’s rivals: “Write us off at your peril.”

England were unable to win any of their matches in the multi-format Ashes although there have been signs of promise in New Zealand ahead of the defence of their 50-over crown after beating Bangladesh and South Africa in warm-ups.

A 109-run trouncing of Bangladesh has been followed by a comfortable six-wicket victory over the Proteas in a game reduced to 35 overs per side because of rain in Lincoln, where Beaumont top-scored for England with 35.

Tammy Beaumont was leading run-scorer and player of the tournament at the 2017 Women's World Cup (John Walton/PA)
Tammy Beaumont was leading run-scorer and player of the tournament at the 2017 Women’s World Cup (John Walton/PA)

While Australia are overwhelming favourites to triumph over the next few weeks, Beaumont, the 2017 player of the tournament after topping the run charts with 410 at an average of 45.56, believes England cannot be disregarded.

“I feel a lot of people have written us off,” she said. “Last time people were trying to call us favourites. We are still the holders of the World Cup and you write us off at your peril.

“It would be a massive achievement particularly to go back-to-back. Away from home is always difficult but the conditions in New Zealand are actually quite similar so it’s a nice one to try to go back-to-back on.

“Winning a World Cup at any time is a massive achievement but particularly when we have gone through Covid and all the bubbles, restrictions, all that.

“To come out here and hopefully perform would be good testament to the team.”

England start their campaign against Australia at Hamilton on Saturday, still reeling from a 12-4 points loss Down Under where Meg Lanning’s side comfortably defeated the tourists in all three one-day internationals.

England lost their opening game five years ago before rebounding in style – avenging their India defeat by beating them in a roller-coaster final – so Beaumont is not placing too much emphasis on the showdown with Australia.

“We will take on Australia, on our day we can beat them,” the opening batter said. “We are in a good place for that game, regardless of the Ashes results.

Tammy Beaumont underwhelmed during the Ashes (Steven Paston/PA)
Tammy Beaumont underwhelmed during the Ashes (Steven Paston/PA)

“I don’t think one game will ruin your World Cup hopes. It’s a good time to get back out there and give it a good crack.”

England’s batting unit seemed particularly susceptible in Australia recently and Beaumont, who amassed just 136 runs at 22.66 in six matches across the series, acknowledged they must perform better as a collective.

“Everyone has got to take accountability,” Beaumont added. “I didn’t have the best series with the bat in the Ashes.

“But everyone has to step up and we have had some chats not just about what we want to do but how we are going to do it. We want to play aggressive cricket, taking the game on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier