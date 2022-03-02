Elina Svitolina dedicates Monterrey Open victory to Ukrainian army

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Elina Svitolina dedicates Monterrey Open victory to Ukrainian army

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 11.35am Updated: March 2 2022, 11.53am
Elina Svitolina beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia (AP)
Elina Svitolina beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia (AP)

Ukraine’s women’s number one Elina Svitolina dedicated her victory over Russia’s Anastasia Potapova at the Monterrey Open to the Ukrainian army, and said she wanted to “unite” tennis behind her country.

Svitolina had initially refused to play against any Russian or Belarusian opponents due to the invasion of her homeland.

But she relented after tennis’ governing bodies announced players from those countries had to compete under a neutral flag.

After her 6-2 6-1 win, the world number 15, playing in the blue and yellow of Ukraine’s flag, told a press conference: “I had a couple of meetings with the WTA and I was happy they answered the two things we wanted, the neutral flag and suspension of tournaments, so everything was done and that’s why I was on court tonight.

Mexico Tennis
Elina Svitolina shakes hands with Anastasia Potapova in Monterrey (AP)

“It’s a special win, because what we are going through right now in Ukraine is terrifying. It’s been six days that we have been really struggling. All the Ukraine tennis players and Ukrainians in general have been really terrified. 

“For me, I’m not playing only for myself, I’m playing for my country. I’m playing for the help of the Ukrainian army and people in need, so this victory is very special. I’m playing for all Ukrainians.

“I think it’s my mission to unite our tennis community to stand with Ukraine, to help Ukraine, because what we’re going through is a horrible thing for all Ukrainians.

“That is my mission. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m playing for my country and doing my best to use my platform to try to invite people to support Ukraine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]