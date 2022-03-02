Jack Grealish eyes FA Cup glory with Man City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Grealish is aiming to go one better than his previous best as he targets FA Cup success with Manchester City this season.

The England international scored his first ever goal in the competition as his fine strike sealed a 2-0 win at Peterborough in round five.

Riyad Mahrez had already given the visitors the lead against a spirited Posh side before Grealish collected a pinpoint pass from Phil Foden and fired in his fourth goal of the season.

Thank you for that assist my little mate 😘 good win and through to the quarters 💪🏻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/fdPk7luvUY — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) March 1, 2022

Grealish appeared in an FA Cup final with former club Aston Villa, playing the whole game in 2015 as Tim Sherwood’s side were beaten 4-0 by Arsenal.

Then just 19, Grealish had only made 18 Premier League appearances but had also starred in the semi-final win over Liverpool that year.

Now he wants to get back to Wembley and toast a first major cup win of his career, having also captained Villa in a losing effort against his current side in the 2020 Carabao Cup final.

“When I was at Aston Villa, playing in the semi-final at Wembley, I played in the final at Wembley,” he told mancity.com.

Jack Grealish in action for Aston Villa in the 2015 FA Cup final (Nick Potts/PA).

“It’s a great occasion for the fans, a great day out and it’s a massive, massive competition, so, from our point of view, we just want to go all the way.

“That’s the special thing about the cup. It’s a great competition. I absolutely love coming to stadiums like (Peterborough) – it reminds me of my old days when I was on loan at Notts County.”

A more pressing matter for Grealish and all of those involved with City is the visit of Manchester United on Sunday.

Having been an unused substitute when City won comfortably at Old Trafford earlier in the season, the 26-year-old is gunning for his Manchester derby debut.

“It is a big game on Sunday,” he added.

“It’s going to be obviously my first Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium so I can’t wait.

“I’ve heard great things about the Etihad (on derby day), so I look forward to obviously seeing all the fans and it’s going to be a massive day for us.”

As Grealish eyes a cup run and victory over City’s rivals this weekend, Peterborough will return to earth with a bump.

Grant McCann’s side impressed as they held their illustrious hosts at bay for an hour, but the reality of their league situation will once again come back into focus.

Grant McCann was proud of his players’ efforts against Premier League Champions Manchester City and hopes they will take confidence from the encounter moving forward. #pufc #PETMCI — Peterborough United (@theposh) March 1, 2022

Posh sit bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, with McCann reappointed last week following the resignation of Darren Ferguson.

McCann has called on his players to replicate the sort of performance they showed against the Premier League champions to bolster their survival bid.

But he also wants to see supporters get behind the team like they did on Tuesday evening.

“It was an amazing night for the players, the club and the city,” he said.

“The support we received was frightening. It was one of the the loudest I can remember at London Road.

“They just kept going and going and if they keep that up for the rest of the season it can only help us.”