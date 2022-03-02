Doncaster Knights to appeal decision to refuse them chance of promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Doncaster Knights to appeal decision to refuse them chance of promotion

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 2.05pm
Doncaster’s Castle Park ground (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Doncaster Knights say they will appeal the decision denying them a chance of promotion to the Gallagher Premiership.

The Rugby Football Union announced on Tuesday that Championship leaders Doncaster and third-placed Ealing Trailfinders had failed to meet minimum standards criteria for Premiership entry.

The clubs fell short as their respective home grounds are unable to hold at least 10,001 supporters.

Covid recovery measures agreed by the RFU last June allowed for the Premiership to be expanded from 13 clubs to 14 at the end of the 2021-22 season, enabling the winner of the second tier to move up.

Doncaster’s Castle Park stadium currently has a capacity of around 5,183, with 1,926 seats, while Ealing’s Trailfinders Sports Ground is able to hold approximately 5,000 spectators, with 2,115 seats.

According to the RFU, both clubs have suggested they could seek to expand their facilities, however no formal planning permissions are in place, while neither proposed ground-share arrangements in their applications.

Doncaster, though, say they are “disappointed, dismayed and disheartened” as they confirmed an appeal.

“Doncaster RFC are disappointed, dismayed and disheartened by the decision of the Rugby Football Union board to disallow the club’s application to play in the Premiership should the Doncaster Knights win the current season’s Championship,” a statement posted on the club’s official website read.

“The club will be appealing the decision.

“Within the audit process, the only failure by the club is to, currently, not be able to demonstrate a capacity crowd of 10,001 at the club’s ground, Castle Park.

“All other aspects of the audit it seems are in order, and Castle Park has, on a number of occasions, demonstrated its proficiency in hosting significant events via both women’s and under-20 international matches.

“At this stage, it can only be stated that the DRFC Board have every confidence that the required capacity could be delivered for season 2022/23 with a stand-by ground now being available should unexpected delays occur.

“There has been significant debate about the Premiership being open to promotion and relegation, which can only be good for the aspirational nature of clubs, players and fans alike.

“The current Championship contest is approaching its climax with at least three teams statistically able to take the title. By the beginning of April, the victor will be known.

“Excitement in the camps and among rugby supporters in general is high, but that has now been dashed at a stroke via yesterday’s untimely RFU statement, producing a resurgence of subsequent outpourings of angry feelings towards the governing body at a time when harmony should prevail.

“Sensibility and fairness dictate that a delay to a decision being made could have been better for all concerned.

“Now, the teams play the final matches of the season in an atmosphere of despondence, albeit an administrative box has been ticked.”

An independent audit found that neither Doncaster nor Ealing had met minimum standards criteria, and the Professional Game Board’s recommendation that neither club should be promoted was ratified by the RFU board.

