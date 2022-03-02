Cardiff’s CAS appeal against paying Emiliano Sala instalment starts on Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cardiff’s CAS appeal against paying Emiliano Sala instalment starts on Thursday

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 3.55pm
Argentine striker Emiliano Sala died in January 2019 when the plane carrying him from France back to Wales crashed in the English Channel (Mark Kerton/PA)
Argentine striker Emiliano Sala died in January 2019 when the plane carrying him from France back to Wales crashed in the English Channel (Mark Kerton/PA)

Cardiff’s appeal against paying Nantes the first instalment of Emiliano Sala’s transfer fee will go before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a two-day hearing from Thursday, but a swift resolution is not expected.

The Argentine striker died in January 2019 when the plane he was travelling in from France to the UK crashed in the English Channel.

Sala was joining Cardiff, then a Premier League club, in a £15million switch from the French Ligue 1 side.

A view of flowers and scarves placed outside Cardiff City Stadium in tribute to Emiliano Sala
Fans left tributes to Emiliano Sala outside Cardiff's stadium (Ben Birchall/PA)

The two clubs have been in dispute over fee payments, with Cardiff saying they were not liable for the full amount because Sala was not officially their player when he died.

World governing body FIFA ruled in September 2019 that Cardiff must pay for Sala, including annual interest – and if they did not, the club would be subject to a transfer embargo.

That sanction, though, is suspected pending the outcome of the CAS appeal against paying the first instalment of 6million euros (£5.12m).

The full fee payable for Sala was 17m euros (£14.5m), plus additional bonuses, according to the FIFA documents, which found all the terms within the transfer agreement between Cardiff and Nantes had been fulfilled.

At the time of FIFA’s ruling, Nantes’ club lawyers issued a statement highlighting that “the legal security of the commitments made by clubs in the context of player transfers must be respected”.

A portrait of Emiliano Sala is displayed at the front of St David’s Cathedral, Cardiff.
A portrait of Emiliano Sala is displayed at St David's Cathedral, Cardiff (Jacob King/PA)

In confirming their intention to appeal, Cardiff said FIFA had reached its conclusion “on a narrow aspect of the overall dispute” and there “remains clear evidence that the transfer agreement was never completed in accordance with multiple contractual requirements which were requested by Nantes, thereby rendering it null and void.”

A final decision on what are likely to be complex legal arguments is not expected to be announced for some time.

In line with regular CAS practice, only the parties and the members of the arbitration panel will take part in the hearing. There will be no access granted to third parties, either in-person or remotely.

Following arguments put forward by the parties, the panel will then deliberate and prepare its decision, which will be issued “at a later date”, the CAS confirmed to the PA news agency ahead of the hearing.

The Piper Malibu plane carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson crashed near Guernsey on January 21 2019, two days after the player’s transfer was announced.

The footballer’s body was recovered from the wreckage, but Ibbotson has still not been found.

Sala was exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide prior to the crash, a report later revealed.

In November 2021, businessman David Henderson was jailed for 18 months over the plane crash.

Henderson was convicted of endangering the safety of the aircraft after a trial at Cardiff Crown Court, having also pleaded guilty to another charge of trying to arrange a flight for a passenger without permission or authorisation.

The flight which Sala took was organised by Henderson, who was the plane’s operator, with football agent Willie McKay.

An report published by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch stated that Ibbotson was not licensed to conduct commercial flights.

In January 2020, Cardiff announced a trust fund had been launched for Sala following long discussions with the family.

The Bluebirds also urged French authorities to open an official investigation into the accident.

An inquest into Sala’s death is currently being held at Dorset Coroner’s Court in Bournemouth.

